Boat sinks during ‘suspicious fire’ on Gorge Waterway in Victoria

Police say it is unclear if there were injuries

The Victoria Police Department is investigating a boat fire on the Gorge Waterway early Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m., members of VicPD and the Victoria Fire Department responded to a report that a boat was on fire near the Selkirk Trestle in the Bamfield Park portion of the waterway.

When first responders arrived, the boat was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze but the boat sunk during the course of the incident and police say it is “unclear if anyone was injured.”

“The initial investigation indicates that the fire is suspicious,” police say. “Our investigation remains ongoing.”

