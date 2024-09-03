Boat sinks in Shuswap Lake after colliding with another vessel

2 wake boats towing riders crashed near Marble Point

Two boats ended the summer with a bang, resulting in one of the vessels sinking in Shuswap Lake.

At 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, the Sicamous RCMP and Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue responded to a report of a collision between two power boats on the lake near Marble Point. One was a 23-foot Supreme wake boat with six occupants and towing a surfer on a board, while the second was a 26-foot Mastercraft wake boat, also with six occupants and a towing someone on a knee board.

"The two boats collided at towing speed (approximately 15 km/h) at a 90 degree angle, with the Mastercraft striking the Supreme on the port side and mounting the vessel, which caused the bow to be pushed under the water," Sgt. Murray McNeil said in a media release, adding that the latter boat sunk as a result. "All persons on the sunken boat boarded the Mastercraft with one person involved reporting a minor injury."

Both boat drivers told police they didn't see the other approaching prior to the crash, with weather conditions reported as being clear at the time.

"Police have determined alcohol was not a factor, with no criminal charges pending," McNeil added.

The Sicamous detachment has notified Transport Canada of the collision, with the Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board responsible for conducting independent investigations into marine safety.