Boater clinging to capsized skiff rescued by B.C. ferry staff near terminal

BC Ferries work boat was deployed to help boater in water near Tsawwassen ferry terminal

A British Columbia ferry had to be diverted to rescue a person clinging to their overturned boat near a ferry terminal on Monday.

BC Ferries says the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria notified it around 12:30 p.m., asking for help to rescue a boater in the water near the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal.

BC Ferries says a work boat was deployed to bring the person back to shore.

The boater was taken to hospital after being rescued from an aluminum skiff.

BC Ferries spokeswoman Sonia Lowe says in a statement that staff at the ferry terminal have reached out to the boater and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Lowe says staff have done “extensive marine safety and emergency response training” and are ready to assist in these situations.

“We’re incredibly proud of our staff for their professional and timely response to this incident and for their continued dedication to keeping people safe on and around the water,” said Lowe in the statement.