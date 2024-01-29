Bodies of victims in B.C. heli-skiing crash recovered: company president

Three people killed in crash near Terrace identified as Italians

The head of the heli-skiing company that was involved in a fatal crash north of Terrace, B.C., last Monday says the three victims’ bodies have been recovered.

A statement from John Forrest, president of Northern Escape Heli-Skiing, says the RCMP along with Terrace Search and Rescue led the effort earlier today.

The victims of the Jan. 22 crash have been identified as three Italians.

Terrace Search and Rescue manager Dave Jephson had said last week that poor weather was hampering efforts to recover the victims’ bodies.

In his statement today, Forrest says he knows how important it has been for their families to have their loved ones recovered from the mountain.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has confirmed it deployed a team of investigators to the site of the crash.

Forrest’s statement says the days after the crash “have been filled with grief.”

“My heart continues to go out to all those impacted and their loved ones.”

The downed helicopter was part of Kelowna-based Skyline Helicopters’ fleet. A statement from company president Teri Northcott last week said the crash had caused “profound grief.”

Skyline would “provide support in any way that it can,” it said in the statement.

“It will also work closely with the RCMP and other authorities as the cause of the incident is investigated.”

READ ALSO: 4 in critical condition after fatal heli-skiing helicopter crash near Terrace

The Canadian Press