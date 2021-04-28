UPDATE: Body discovered in Comox harbour

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo

  • Apr. 28, 2021 10:30 a.m.
  • News

Updated at 12:30 p.m. with comments from Comox Fire Rescue Chief Gord Schreiner

A body was pulled out of the Comox harbour late Tuesday afternoon (April 27).

The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, with Comox Fire Rescue personnel, RCMP and paramedics all on the scene.

“We were called by RCMP to see if they could have access to our boat, to recover a person,” said Comox Fire Rescue Chief Gord Schreiner. “The victim was in three feet of water in the mudflats … just in front of the old hospital. We have a boat moored down at the marina… so one of our members took two or three officers out in the boat, did the recovery, and brought the (victim) to the boat ramp area.”

Shreiner said he has no information on the age or gender of the victim, or what the victim was wearing.

“They put the person in a body bag right from the water, so when they returned to the shore all we saw was a tarp and a body bag,” he explained.

The Record has reached out to the RCMP for more details and will update this story as more information becomes available through official sources.

ALSO: Body discovered in front of Port Alberni building

