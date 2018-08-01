A photo of when Gladys Barman was last seen at the Petro Can on West Saanich Rd in Saanich at 10:00am on Thursday, July 5. (Submitted photo)

Body found 11 km from missing Oak Bay woman’s car

Police will provide update once body is identified

A deceased person has been found approximately 11 km from the spot where a missing Oak Bay resident’s vehicle had been found on a remote logging road behind Lake Cowichan.

A person located the green Honda that belongs to 82-year-old Gladys Barman on July 21. After an extensive search in the mountainous terrain near Lake Cowichan, the search has been called off for the Oak Bay resident who had been missing since July 5.

RELATED: Search called off for missing Oak Bay senior

As temperatures cooled, the Cowichan Search & Rescue Team re-engaged with their search dogs and continued their efforts. Yesterday (July 31), they found a deceased person approximately 11 km from the spot where Ms. Barman’s vehicle had been located, according to Oak Bay Police.

The Lake Cowichan RCMP, RCMP Forensic Identification Services, and a coroner attended the scene. Efforts are now underway to determine the identity of the deceased person.

The Oak Bay Police have updated the next of kin of Barman. The family is asking that their privacy be respected at this time.

An update will be provided once the individual has been identified.

The BC Coroners Service is now leading the investigation. Neither the Oak Bay Police or Coroners Service have any more information to share at this time.

 

