Body found along the river in Nanaimo

Firefighters use rope operation to transport deceased person up embankment

A body was found in the ravine along Nanaimo’s Millstone River today.

RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance Service and B.C. Coroners Service were called to Terminal Avenue near the intersection with Vancouver Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Fire Capt. Tom Krall said firefighters were called after RCMP requested assistance transporting a deceased person up the embankment. Fire crews used a technical rope operation.

RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service are investigating.

The body was located in the area of a notorious emcampment where two people were shot in separate incidents last year.

