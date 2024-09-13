Body found at Nanaimo park

Police received report of deceased person in the afternoon of Sept. 12

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a body was found at Bowen Park this afternoon.

Gary O'Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said that police received a report about 2 p.m. and officers confirmed that a person was located deceased in an area of the park close to the intersection of Comox Road, Wall Street and Machleary Street.

"The area has been closed off and it will remain closed while we have our forensic unit on site for the next foreseeable while," said O'Brien.

Police are not yet saying the gender or any other information, but anticipate releasing more details Friday, Sept. 13.