Body found close to Nanaimo high school

RCMP say deceased adult located Nov. 25 close to John Barsby Secondary School
Greg Sakaki

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a body was found along Bruce Avenue close to John Barsby Secondary School this morning.

Reserve Const. Gary O'Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said police were alerted at approximately 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25. He confirmed that a deceased adult was located at the scene, and that RCMP are investigating. B.C. Coroners Service was also at the location.

"[Since] it is in close proximity to the school, we can assure that we have had contact with the school and that person is not a student," O'Brien said.

He said it was too early in the investigation to say if there was anything suspicious about the death.
 

