The BC Coroners Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 20s. The man’s body was discovered in a Central Saanich waste recycling facility last week. (Black Press File Photo)

A body discovered at a waste recycling facility in Central Saanich last week belongs to a man in his 20s, the BC Coroners Service has confirmed.

The body was discovered Nov. 12 and is now under investigation by the coroners service, which aims to discover how, where, when and by what means the man died.

Police say the death is not suspicious.

More to come.

