Body found in rural Kamloops; RCMP investigate possible foul play

Michael Scott was last seen by his family on Sept. 3, reported missing Sept. 7

Mounties are investigating a possible suspicious death after the body of a man who was reported missing earlier in the month was found in a rural area of Kamloops.

Michael Scott was first reported missing from the Kamloops area on Sept. 7, but he was last seen in his 2017 blue Dodge Ram pickup by his family in the early morning hours of Sept. 3, according to a release from the Southeast District RCMP on Tuesday (Sept. 24).

Scott's body was discovered on Sept. 20.

Police say the Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is "determining whether Scott’s death is the result of foul play."

Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said investigators are working to determine Scott's movements from Sept. 3 up until Sept. 20.

"At this time, there is nothing to suggest that a threat to the public exists," Smart said.

RCMP is appealing for video from the Strawberry Hill area of Kamloops, from Sept. 3 to 20. People can contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.