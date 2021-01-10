The body of missing Langford teen Andre Courtmanche, 16, was found in Goldstream Provincial Park on the evening of Jan. 9. Police do not suspect foul play and the cause of death is still under investigation. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

The body of missing Langford teen Andre Courtmanche, 16, was found in Goldstream Provincial Park on the evening of Jan. 9. Police do not suspect foul play and the cause of death is still under investigation. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Body of missing 16-year-old Langford teen found in Goldstream Provincial Park

Discovery made by search and rescue teams on Saturday evening

The body of a missing 16-year-old Langford teen was discovered at Goldstream Provincial Park on Saturday evening.

This comes just eight days after Andre Courtemanche left his home on Jan. 1 and disappeared into the night without a cell phone and wearing a fleece jacket and hiking boots.

“Our condolences go out to Andre Courtemanche’s family who have been notified and have asked that their privacy be respected during this difficult time,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations for West Shore RCMP.

“Police do not suspect foul play. The cause of death is still under investigation.”

Saturday’s discovery was made by Metchosin and Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue who were working with police to search the Langford park.

READ MORE: ‘Please come home’: Langford parents desperately search for missing teen

Andre was last seen by his parents, Glenn and Denise Courtemanche, when he left home on Jan. 1 around 7 p.m. after a family argument. When his father threatened to take away his video games, Andre told him that without them, “he would have nothing left.”

Andre struggled with depression and anxiety and had expressed thoughts of hurting himself, according to his parents.

West Shore RCMP and BC Coroners Service are completing parallel investigations to determine what happened to Courtemanche before his body was found.

ALSO READ: Missing Saanich man’s family holds out hope through Christmas

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Goldstream Provincial ParkLangfordWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sister in B.C. waits for little brother’s ashes that seem to be lost in transit
Next story
Saturday lottery produces Vancouver Island multi-millionaire

Just Posted

The McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant in Esquimalt, B.C., is seen on Friday, January 8, 2021. The Greater Victoria area no longer uses surrounding ocean waters to flush away raw effluent now that a $775 million sewage plant has started treating the equivalent of 43 Olympic-sized pools of waste daily. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Victoria no longer flushes raw sewage into ocean after area opens treatment plant

Victoria was the last remaining major community to pump raw sewage into surrounding waters

The body of missing Langford teen Andre Courtmanche, 16, was found in Goldstream Provincial Park on the evening of Jan. 9. Police do not suspect foul play and the cause of death is still under investigation. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Body of missing 16-year-old Langford teen found in Goldstream Provincial Park

Discovery made by search and rescue teams on Saturday evening

Yolanda Meijer (left), CEO of Habitat for Humanity Victoria, and Sean Thompson, duty manager of the Saanich ReStore, are reminding the community that the ReStore donation centre on Oak Street is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Giving season extends into new year as Habitat for Humanity Victoria ReStores call for donations

Furniture, light fixtures, appliances among items accepted at Westshore and Uptown ReStores

Carly Haggard, coach of the U18 female hockey team at Shawnigan Lake School, runs a program that has led to university scholarships for a number of players. (Photo contributed)
Shawnigan Lake School a force in women’s hockey

Former star Carly Haggard guides schools U18 female team

Lizanne Chicanot, Parkland Secondary School principal (second from left), here seen with prospective IB students in 2018, says the program offers “education with a purpose.” (Black Press Media File)
International Baccalaureate at North Saanich school offers ‘education with a purpose’

Parkland Secondary School to host virtual info session on Jan. 13

Elvis Presley was born 86 years ago, in January, 1935. How much do you know about this iconic performer? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

Elvis Presley, the iconic singer and actor, would have celebrated his 86th birthday this month

BCLC logo
Saturday lottery produces Vancouver Island multi-millionaire

$2 million grand prize-winning ticket purchased on the Island

Kiki Lally is seen in an undated handout photo at Pinnovate, a craft studio in Calgary. When the pandemic began, Lally couldn’t host birthday parties, camps or bridal showers anymore, so she started making DIY kits and offering them for delivery. The DIY kits had to be sold through a new website called DIY Delivery that she built. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jennifer Chabot, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Not as easy as it looks’: Small businesses share what it takes to move online

Shipping, fitting all made complicated by COVID

Darrell Baker is shown in this undated handout photo. Courtney Baker doesn’t know what she’s going to do with the urn she’s picked out for her little brother’s ashes. They were supposed to arrive by express post from Edmonton to Vancouver more than two weeks ago, but after the expected delivery date was pushed back several times, she’s come to the conclusion that they may be lost. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Courtney Baker *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Sister in B.C. waits for little brother’s ashes that seem to be lost in transit

The ashes were supposed to arrive by Christmas Eve

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Tiny home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a directional arrow painted on the road, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

The Calgary-based organization says it represents over a dozen individuals and faith communities

A screen displays a patient’s vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Nov. 28, 2016. A British Columbia hospice society that refused to offer medical assistance in dying has issued layoff notices to all clinical staff prior to its contract with the local health authority concluding next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky
Layoffs at B.C. hospice that refused to offer medical assistance in dying

Fraser Health announced last year it would cancel the society’s contract, lease as of Feb. 25, 2021

Most Read