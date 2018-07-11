Body of missing East Sooke kayaker found

56-year-old Saanich man went missing last month while fishing; body found in Washington

The body of a kayaker who went missing last month near the Beecher Bay Marina in East Sooke has been found.

The body, which was discovered on the shore in Clallum County, Wash has been identified as 56-year-old Lin Michael Wang of Saanich, who went missing on June 19 while fishing in his kayak.

The search for Wang was called off three days after he was reported missing by his family. His kayak was found during the search off Hoskyn’s Point.

Foul play is not suspected in Wang’s death, police say.



