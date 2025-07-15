Body of missing TRU student found in Thompson River near Kamloops

'The man’s body was retrieved from the river near MacArthur Island'

A Thompson Rivers University student who went missing in the Thompson River last week has been found dead.

The man was last seen on Sun., July 6, around 5:15 p.m., when he was caught in the current near the Overlander Bridge while attempting to retrieve a volleyball. Witnesses reported seeing him pulled under by the river.

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) joined Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR) in the search on July 7, along with Hummingbird Drones.

VSAR assisted with its boat and sonar equipment alongside KSAR's nine members, which included three swift water technicians equipped with kayaks.

The RCMP dive team joined KSAR with recovery operations.

“On Tues., July 15, the man’s body was retrieved from the river near MacArthur Island,” said Sgt. Chris Kienzle. “We hope that his discovery can bring a small amount of closure for his family and friends.”

Police have confirmed the man’s identity but are not releasing his name, out of respect for his privacy. His family has been notified.