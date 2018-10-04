Body of missing Vancouver Island man discovered

Daniel ‘Eli’ Gordey went missing Set. 28

The search for Daniel ‘Eli’ Gordey, of Comox, has come to a tragic conclusion.

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue president Paul Berry has confirmed the discovery of Gordey’s body.

Gordey, 37, was reported missing on Sept. 28 after he was in the Loveland Bay area west of Campbell River and failed to return home.

Police located Gordey’s vehicle, a gray 2010 Toyota Matrix, in the vicinity, and a search of the area ensued, resulting in the discovery of his body.

Campbell River RCMP have issued the following statement:

“The male reported missing on Sept 28th was located deceased at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 3.

The death has been determined to be non-criminal in nature and the file is now with the BC Coroner’s Service.”

