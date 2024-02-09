Body of missing woman recovered from river in Nanaimo

48-year-old went missing last week

A Nanaimo woman who went missing last week has been found dead.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, the body of a deceased adult woman was recovered from the Millstone River in Bowen Park. From tattoos noted on the body, the deceased was identified as 48-year old Nancy Gagne, who had been reported missing on Feb. 1.

Nanaimo RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and Nanaimo Search and Rescue were called to the scene, with NSAR taking the lead on the recovery of the body from the river.

B.C. Coroners Service also attended and will continue with their investigation.

