Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue manager Kathryn Farr and RCMP Cpl. Joe Holmes announce at a press conference that a body was discovered in the Sooke River on Tuesday. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

The body of a Sooke man has been recovered from the Sooke River, days after he and two other friends were swept away by a torrent of water while in a pickup truck.

The third and final body was discovered Tuesday afternoon by members of the Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue, officials said.

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and Anthony (A.J.) Jensen were last seen alive around 11 p.m., leaving a home on Otter Point Road in a blue pickup truck.

The trio was reported missing Saturday.

Police aren’t sure how the truck ended up in the river. The truck was travelling on Sooke Road, which runs parallel to the river, near the Sooke Potholes.

Sooke RCMP are now trying to determine where the vehicle left the road, which was flooded by the river during a torrential rainstorm late Friday.

ALSO READ: Sooke in mourning after discovery of two bodies; search continues for a third young man

Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue manager Kathryn Farr said that the Sooke River rose about six metres on Friday night.

“I’ve been told that’s the highest that the river has been in about 25 years,” Farr said.

A GoFundMe page to support the families of the men has been established.

“Our thoughts are with the families of all three of the victims and all those who have been and are impacted by this terribly tragic event,” Sooke RCMP Staff Sgt. Brett Sinden said.

“We Would like to thank all the volunteers who have assisted in the search over the course of the last few days.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lumber company shares rise on news U.S. intends to cut softwood duties
Next story
Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

Just Posted

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

Conservative asks Victoria MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Victoria slated to pay $90,000 to host FIBA basketball tournament

The event is a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Search continues for missing man in Sooke River

Bodies of two other men found on Sunday

High tides keeping Oak Bay crew from cleaning junk off Caddy Bay beach

Ocean junk, boats wash up on Oak Bay side of Caddy Bay

VIDEO: An armed robbery with missing suspects leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

RCMP looking for missing Island woman

Chelsea Poirier was last seen at her Comox Valley residence on Jan. 29

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

24-hour closure coming to Tofino-Ucluelet highway

Hwy. 4 at Kennedy Hill will be shut down from 11 a.m. Feb. 22 to at 11 a.m. Feb. 23.

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

RCMP special units bust drug lab in Nanaimo

Three suspects in custody after search warrants executed at two residences

Most Read