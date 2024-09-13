 Skip to content
Body pulled from river in Kamloops; police, coroner working to identify man

RCMP looking for witnesses
Black Press Media Staff
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kamloops RCMP and BC Coroners Service is working to identify a deceased man after his body was found in a river Wednesday. 

Officers were called to an area near McArthur Island Park around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 11 for a report of a body in the Thompson River. They were able to pull his body from the river, near the shoreline. 

"At this time, we're still working to confirm the identity of the deceased person," Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release. 

Police did not give a description of the man. 

RCMP is asking anyone with information they think may be helpful to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-30277.

The week earlier, first responders were looking for signs of a man whose small boat capsized in the Thompson River. Two men were on the boat when it tipped near Overlanders Bridge around 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 3. 

Fire crews and police were called to the area after the two men were heard yelling for help from the river.

One of the men was wearing a life jacket and was able to be brought to shore, where he was treated by paramedics. The second man, however, wasn't wearing a life jacket and hasn't been more than a day after the boat capsized. 

