Body pulled out of B.C. lake day after unclothed man reports crash

Vehicle recovered, towed out of Carpenter Lake; family of deceased notified

Lillooet RCMP is investigating a single-vehicle crash into a lake, killing the passenger.

On Sept. 7, around 10:15 p.m., Lillooet RCMP was asked to check on an unclothed man along Lillooet Pioneer Road 40 near Carpenter Lake. While officers were en-route, they were told the man was given a ride by a passerby to a nearby resort lodge where he disclosed that he had been in a single-vehicle crash with another person in the vehicle.

The vehicle, a black Dodge Ram pickup, had gone into Carpenter Lake. The second occupant of the pickup was believed to still be inside the vehicle.

Police said Mounties, BC Ambulance Service and Lillooet Road Rescue extensively searched for the vehicle late into the night, eventually finding a small debris field. There were no signs of the vehicle "at all."

The following morning, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team went to Carpenter Lake and found the vehicle submerged with the single passenger deceased inside. The vehicle was towed out of the lake.

RCMP say the family of the deceased was notified.