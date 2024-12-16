Body recovered, 1 person remains missing after Squamish mudslide

1 home was impacted from the mudslide along the Sea to Sky Highway

Squamish RCMP say one person remains unaccounted for after emergency crews recovered the body of another resident who died in the mudslide along the Sea to Sky Highway.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said that emergency crews found the body Sunday (Dec. 15). The person's home was directly affected by the mudslide.

However, a second person associated with the impacted home remains unaccounted for.

The Sea to Sky Highway has since reopened, police said, but emergency and highway maintenance personnel remain on the scene.

The mudslide happened Saturday (Dec. 14) along Highway 99, beside the Brunswick Road exit ramp.