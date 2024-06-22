 Skip to content
Body recovered after man overboard call in Cowichan Bay

It is believed a Cowichan Bay man went overboard and never surfaced
Sarah Simpson
Cowichan Search and Rescue members were called out by the RCMP to assist the Coast Guard, The Royal Canadian Air Force and Royal Canadian Marine SAR in the search for a Cowichan Bay man who may have gone overboard from his moored vessel Wednesday night, June 19.(Cowichan Search and Rescue/Facebook)

Despite the best efforts by land, sea and air, search and rescue crews and volunteers were unable to locate a man who was presumed to have gone overboard from his vessel moored in Cowichan Bay on Wednesday.

"Wednesday night, RCM-SAR 34 Cowichan responded to a call to search for a missing local man in Cowichan Bay. Despite extensive efforts with two CCG vessels, a helicopter, and Cowichan Ground SAR over four hours, the man was not found," said a statement from Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue unit 34 on their social media.

"Thursday morning our team resumed the search alongside RCMP. Sadly, around noon, the man's body was located. Our crew assisted RCMP in retrieving and transporting the body to shore. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time."
 

