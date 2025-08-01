 Skip to content
Body recovered day after hiker falls in Squamish Valley, RCMP say

Police say hiker was pronounced dead at the scene after falling into Crooked Falls
Black Press Media Staff
250314-bpd-rcmp-e-division3
B.C. RCMP 'E' Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C. on March 14, 2025. (Lauren Collins/Black Press Media)

A hiker is dead after falling into Crooked Falls in the Squamish Valley Thursday (July 31), police say.

Sea to Sky-Squamish RCMP received a report of a hiker who had fallen Thursday, according to an RCMP release Friday (Aug. 1). Squamish Search and Rescue responded and found the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

However, due to the challenging terrain and the fading daylight, first responders weren't able to recover the body at that time. Search and rescue returned to the area Friday morning and recovered the hiker. 

Police said there is no indication of criminality in the death, and the BC Coroners Service will be investigating. No further details will be released. 

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

