Emergency personnel on Long Lake to retrieve a body that was found floating near the Loudon Park boathouse. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Emergency personnel on Long Lake to retrieve a body that was found floating near the Loudon Park boathouse. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Body retrieved from lake in Nanaimo

Loudon Park closed, emergency personnel on scene

Emergency personnel pulled a body out of Nanaimo’s Long Lake this morning.

Nanaimo RCMP, B.C. Ambulance Service and Nanaimo Fire Rescue were called to Long Lake a little after 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, after a body was seen floating close to the Loudon Park boathouse.

“It was called in by an individual out for a walk,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson. “We attended. We confirmed there was a body in the water.”

Emergency personnel boarded Nanaimo Fire Rescue’s marine response vessel at the boat ramp for the retrieval operation.

O’Brien said a mobility walker was found on shore, but police hadn’t made any connection as to whether it belonged to the person who was found deceased.

B.C. Coroners Service has been notified. Loudon Park is closed.

READ ALSO: Man’s body recovered from Nanaimo’s Long Lake after apparent drowning


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
World’s largest cruise port operator signs on to elevate Prince Rupert as a destination

Just Posted

Greater Victoria’s 2022 living wage is $24.29, up 20 per cent from $20.46 in 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Up almost $4, Greater Victoria’s living wage skyrockets to $24.29

The West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP officer thanked, asked for a hug by Langford drunk driver

HeroWork hosts its big reveal of Victoria Cool Aid Society’s new and improved downtown community centre on Saturday (Nov. 12), which has been under construction since early August. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Cool Aid Society’s downtown Victoria community centre gets a new look

The Capital Regional District board of directors has elected its new chairs and vice-chairs for the coming year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colin Plant re-elected as CRD board chair