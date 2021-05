Areas shaded in blue are under a boil water advisory as of May 19, 2021. (CRD image)

The Capital Regional District initiated a boil water advisory for residents in Port Renfrew on May 19, saying that drinking water should be brought to a vigorous boil for one minute.

The advisory will be lifted when Island Health’s water tests indicate the water no longer poses a threat.

