Boil water advisory issued for area of East Sooke

The Capital Regional District, in consultation with Island Health, has issued a boil water advisory for the Wilderness Mountain Water Service Area.

The Wilderness Mountain Water System provides drinking water to 71 residential lots located near the top of Mount Matheson in East Sooke.

The treated water turbidity — the cloudiness or haziness of the water caused by particles — is elevated. This is due to high turbidity water from the original surface water source, Wilfred Reservoir.

Residents in the impacted area should boil their drinking water until further notice.

The advisory will be removed when Island Health is satisfied that the drinking water does not pose a health concern and issues an “all clear” notice, at which time affected customers will be notified as soon as possible.

During the boil water advisory, household tap water may be disinfected by boiling it vigorously for one minute.

Updates on the advisory will be provided weekly or if there is a change in information. For updates, visit www.crd.bc.ca/alerts and follow the CRD on Twitter @crd_bc.

For more information on boil water advisories, visit www.islandhealth.ca/boilwater.

