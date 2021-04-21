Boil water advisory issued in East Sooke

The Capital Regional District has issued a boil water advisory for the Wilderness Mountain Water Service Area in East Sooke. (Katja Just - Pixabay.com)

It’s better to boil and be safe than sorry you didn’t.

The Capital Regional District, in conjunction with Island Health, has issued a boil water advisory for the Wilderness Mountain Water Service Area, which provides drinking water for 73 residential lots near the top of Mount Matheson in East Sooke.

The treated water turbidity is elevated as a result of high turbidity water originating from the surface water source at Wilfred Reservoir, Shayne Irg, senior manager of water infrastructure operations for CRD Integrated Water Services, said in an April 20 media advisory.

Household tap water should be boiled vigorously for one minute to disinfect it until further notice.

The advisory will be removed when Island Health is satisfied the drinking water does not pose a health concern. Customers of the Wilderness Water Mountain Service Are will be notified as soon as possible once the advisory has been lifted.

Updates on the advisory will be provided if there is a change in information. Check crd.bc.ca/alerts for updates.

For more information on boil water advisories, tap into islandhealth.ca/boilwater.



