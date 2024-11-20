'Bomb cyclone' leaves thousands without power, shuts down Vancouver Island highways

Emergency crews deal with motor vehicle incidents, downed trees

Thousands of Vancouver Island residents were without power, and several highways closed Tuesday evening after a 'bomb cyclone' brought powerful winds to the B.C. coast.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, more than 100,000 BC Hydro customers were without power. Emergency crews responded to multiple motor vehicle incidents and reports of downed trees throughout the evening, including an incident where a tree fell on a semi-truck.

Port Alberni RCMP announced that Highway 4 east of Port Alberni was closed in both directions due to "unsafe conditions." Others closed included Highway 14 west of Sooke; Highway 18 at Hillcrest; Highway 28 from Gold River to Campbell River and the Marine Circle Route. Additional closures were possible as the storm moves through. Check www.drivebc.ca for up-to-date information.

In preparation for the storm, BC Hydro sent crews home early on Tuesday to ensure a strong overnight response, according to a press release which noted all available crews and contractor crews are responding to the extensive damage caused by branches and trees contacting Hydro’s electrical infrastructure.

"While the ongoing wind is making it difficult to begin restoration work in some areas safely and some customers are expected to be out overnight, crews will continue working around-the-clock to repair damaged power lines, poles and other electrical equipment until all customers are restored," stated the release.

Wind warnings began Tuesday afternoon, with BC Hydro crews busy in a number of areas across the Island. View the outage map here. If you have any photos of damage from your area of Vancouver Island, email them to philip.wolf@blackpress.ca.

— With a file from Elena Rardon; will be updated