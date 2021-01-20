UPDATED: Bomb disposal unit still determining nature of suspicious device found on Salt Spring Island

Members of the BC RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) were deployed to Drummond Park opposite of Fulford Habour on Saltspring Island after the discovery of a suspicious cylindrical-shaped device on Jan. 20. (Google/Screencap)

Police on Salt Spring Island are warning residents to stay away from a local park after the discovery of a suspicious cylindrical-shaped device in an ocean-facing park.

Cpl. Chris Manseau, division media relations officer, said residents near Drummond Park should avoid the area until the device is either rendered safe or police have determined that it is not a threat.

A resident discovered the device just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning in the north end of the park, opposite of the BC Ferries terminal at Fulford Harbour.

Officers from the Salt Spring RCMP detachment could not determine the nature of the device prior to contacting the BC RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) for their expertise.

Salt Spring RCMP Detachment Commander Clive Seabrook said the resident “did the right thing” by calling police. “We are very fortunate to have experts available at moment’s notice not only to give a professional opinion, but come over and examine suspicious devices.”

At 2:30 p.m. Manseau said the unit was en route to the Island from the Lower Mainland. An update on the nature of the device is expected Thursday.

