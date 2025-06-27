'Explosive device' goes off near NDP MLA Ma's North Vancouver office

No injuries reported, B.C. government officials confirm

Reports that an "explosive device" detonated near Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma's North Vancouver constituency office on Friday morning (June 27) have been confirmed by B.C. government officials.

Ma issued a statement just before 11 a.m. She called it a "security incident" and said that because of the ongoing police investigation she could not provide any details about the incident at this time.

"All meetings and appointments at my constituency office are cancelled for the day due to a security incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning," Ma said. "Thankfully, nobody was injured, but incidents like this can be quite frightening. I appreciate the concern expressed by community members."

No injuries have been reported so far.

Contrary to some reports, other constituency offices throughout the province remain open, but staff and MLAs are being advised caution and told they can do what they feel comfortable with.

Black Press Media has reached out to North Vancouver RCMP and B.C. RCMP's 'E' Division for more details.

More to come.