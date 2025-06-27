 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

'Explosive device' goes off near NDP MLA Ma's North Vancouver office

No injuries reported, B.C. government officials confirm
Black Press Media Staff
Black Press Media Staff
24785973_web1_180920-HSL-Highway3Dedication-WEB_5
Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma.

Reports that an "explosive device" detonated near Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma's North Vancouver constituency office on Friday morning (June 27) have been confirmed by B.C. government officials.

Ma issued a statement just before 11 a.m. She called it a "security incident" and said that because of the ongoing police investigation she could not provide any details about the incident at this time.

"All meetings and appointments at my constituency office are cancelled for the day due to a security incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning," Ma said. "Thankfully, nobody was injured, but incidents like this can be quite frightening. I appreciate the concern expressed by community members."

No injuries have been reported so far.

Contrary to some reports, other constituency offices throughout the province remain open, but staff and MLAs are being advised caution and told they can do what they feel comfortable with.

Black Press Media has reached out to North Vancouver RCMP and B.C. RCMP's 'E' Division for more details.

More to come.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Black Press Media Staff

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

More News

Kelowna MLA says Interior Health CEO’s exit an 'Overdue step’
Kelowna MLA says Interior Health CEO’s exit an 'Overdue step’
60 BC Hydro customers fall victim to scams in May, another 92 targeted
60 BC Hydro customers fall victim to scams in May, another 92 targeted
Interior Health CEO steps down amid Kelowna's pediatric unit closure
Interior Health CEO steps down amid Kelowna's pediatric unit closure