Police determine Island election campaign office bomb threat not credible

Police say investigation confirms bomb threat in Campbell River never posed any risk to the public

A bomb threat directed at a political campaign office in Campbell River was not a credible threat, police say.

A police investigation confirmed the threat never posed any actual risk to the public, said Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP in an Oct. 15 email.

"The investigation remains open in attempts to identify where the threat originated," he said.

On Saturday, B.C. NDP Leader David Eby said the NDP campaign office in Campbell River was temporarily evacuated on Oct. 11 after receiving a bomb threat.

Eby, campaigning Friday in Campbell River, said he was not in the NDP office when the threat was received.

He said he is grateful for the courage of the office staff who were told to evacuate by the RCMP.

“Violence has absolutely no place in our politics,” said Eby at a campaign stop Saturday in Langley. “We see in other parts of the world where people have to endure violence as part of the democratic process. We don’t want that in British Columbia. It’s absolutely shameful.”

Eby said he was unaware of the motive behind the threat but supported police in the ongoing police investigation.