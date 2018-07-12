Bomb threat closes North Island College campuses

Out of an abundance of caution, all campuses are being evacuated

All North Island College campuses across Vancouver Island are closed due to a non-specific bomb threat called into the college’s phone lines Thursday morning.

Christiana Weins, media liaison at NIC, said out of an abundance of caution, all campuses are being evacuated.

“The call came in through our distributed phone system. We don’t know where the call came from, so because of that, we don’t know which campus (the threat) is directed at.”

She confirmed there are summer classes underway at all campuses, as well as staff who are working throughout the summer and a childcare centre open at the Campbell River campus.

NIC serves more than 9,000 students annually at their four campuses – Comox Valley, Campbell River, Port Alberni and Port Hardy – their learning centre and through online and in-community learning.

B.C. RCMP say shooting could be linked to 2016 Vancouver double homicide

