Bomb threat sees Enderby high school evacuated as 'precautionary measure'

RCMP, police dog investigated the threat Wednesday afternoon, May 14

A.L. Fortune Secondary in Enderby was evacuated Wednesday afternoon, May 14 after a bomb threat was received around 2 p.m.

In a statement to parents and guardians, School District 83 Supt. Donna Kriger explained that "as a precautionary measure, all students and staff are currently being safely evacuated," and reassembled at the designated safe area behind the nearby arena.

The notice asked that parents not attempt to pick up their kids at that time, in order to ensure their safety and allow emergency responders to respond as effectively as possible. The district also asked that family members not call the school in order to keep phone lines open for emergency communication.

"We understand this is a distressing situation," Kriger said in the notice. "And we assure you that the safety of our students and staff is our top priority."

She added that updates would be provided as available, which came just after 3 p.m.

"Students and staff remain safe and are currently at the muster point ... while RCMP and a police dog investigate the threat," Kriger reported.

The update added that town students who walk had been dismissed, while non-bus students could be picked up from behind the arena, and bus students were picked up between 3 and 3:30 p.m., while the school and property remained closed the rest of the day.

"We recognize this situation may be distressing. Counselling supports will be available for students," Kriger said while recognizing the "swift and calm response" of staff.