‘Bonnie’ and ‘Henry’ among latest litter of service dog puppies

B.C. Alberta Guide Dogs names two pups after provincial health officer

Bonnie and Henry are among a litter of 10 new BC & Alberta Guide Dogs.

The Labrador puppies were named to honour B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“Dr. Henry has been a wonderful presence of calm and guidance through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bill Thornton, CEO of BC & Alberta Guide Dogs. “Our organization felt that it was a fitting tribute to name these little puppies after her, as they will one day grow up to provide those same qualities of guidance and support to someone in need.”

READ ALSO: Guide dogs in training help UVic students unwind (video)

The duo will train to be guide dogs for people who are blind or visually-impaired, as autism service dogs for children with profound autism, and PTSD service dogs for veterans and first responders living with Operational Stress Injuries.

At eight weeks old, they will be placed with volunteer Puppy Raisers who help train and raise the puppies, with help and supervision from the organization, until they are ready for advanced training.

“Thank you for the incredible work that BC Guide Dogs does, supporting so many people in British Columbia. It is an honour to have two such adorable namesakes,” Henry said in a news release. “I would like to extend my warmest wishes for the continued success of your organization during what has been a difficult time for all of us. Taking a moment to appreciate the joy of two little puppies is so welcome.”

READ ALSO: Guide dogs not taught social distancing, public asked to assist when necessary

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death as health officials urge B.C. to remember safety protocols
Next story
B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

Just Posted

‘Bonnie’ and ‘Henry’ among latest litter of service dog puppies

B.C. Alberta Guide Dogs names two pups after provincial health officer

B.C. salmon farms challenge activists’ demands for site closures

News reporting also unfair, inaccurate and distorted

Electrical issue causes heavy smoke to billow from Oak Bay Avenue coffee shop

Victoria and Oak Bay fire crews responded to smoke at Victoria café

Former Victoria Royals manager celebrates Stanley Cup win

Grant Armstrong is now an amateur scout with Tampa Bay Lightning

Horgan frustrated as Transport Canada mandate for BC Ferry riders returns

Transport Canada reinstates rule that bans passengers from lower decks

105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death as health officials urge B.C. to remember safety protocols

There are currently 1268 active cases, with 3,337 people under public health monitoring

B.C. VOTES 2020: Few solutions offered for ‘out of control’ camping

B.C. Liberals, NDP spend millions as problem keeps growing

National child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

A $2 billion investment this year could help parents during second wave of pandemic

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Parksville pedestrian airlifted to hospital in Vancouver after nighttime collision

Police report man’s injuries were ‘significant’ but not life-threatening

Shoplifting suspect allegedly spits on worker at store in Nanaimo

Suspect became aggressive when confronted by loss prevention officer at Walmart, say RCMP

Reincarnation, baby! Music-making B.C. couple celebrate ‘miracle’ pregnancy

‘I (said) to Adam, ‘I really think this is your brother reincarnated,’ Elise Estrada says

Most Read