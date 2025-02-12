Book continues to disappear from Summerland library shelves

Freedom to Read Week in Canada is from Feb. 23 to March 1

Sex is a Funny Word, by Cory Silverberg and Fiona Smyth has sometimes been hidden in the Summerland branch of the Okanagan Regional Library. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

1 / 1 Sex is a Funny Word, by Cory Silverberg and Fiona Smyth has sometimes been hidden in the Summerland branch of the Okanagan Regional Library. (John Arendt/Summerland Review) Advertisement

There’s a lot of interest in sex at the library in Summerland.

Or, more specifically, one book about sex, written for children, has gained attention.

The book is Sex is a Funny Word, written by Cory Silverberg and illustrated by Fiona Smyth.

The 2016 comic book is described as a resource about bodies, gender and sexuality for children from eight to 10, and for their parents and caregivers.

Caroline McKay, community librarian at the Summerland branch of the Okanagan Regional Library, says the book is usually displayed at eye level on a shelf for younger readers. However, it keeps disappearing from the shelves. Library staff have found it hidden in numerous places in the library.

At times, the book has been taken from the library, but not checked out at the counter, she said.

Another book for children caught the attention of one parent who then asked that a warning label be affixed to the book.

McKay said the library does not put warnings on any of the materials on the library shelves. She added that readers have the choice of what they will read. In the case of young readers, parents are responsible.

The library also has had complaints about other titles on its shelves, including books about 2SLGBTQ+ topics, especially if those books are written for children and young adults.

“There’s something in the library to offend everyone,” McKay said.

She added that the library works to have a range of books and other materials on its shelves, for all readers and for all interests.

“We need diverse books for our readers,” she said.

The week of Feb. 23 to March 1 is designated as Freedom to Read Week in Canada and the freedom to read what one chooses is included in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

While this freedom remains, McKay said there are some efforts to curtail the materials available on library shelves. She said one Alberta public library recently had its funding reduced and is undergoing an examination of the titles on its shelves, especially those with 2SLGBTQ+ themes.

For those who do not want to go to the library to sign out, Sex is a Funny Word, the book can be found at many bookstores and online booksellers.