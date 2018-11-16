Lined with book shops, clothing boutiques and countless cafes and restaurants, Sidney’s Beacon Avenue ends with a picturesque view of the Salish Sea. (Kristyn Anthony/News staff)

‘Book nerds unite!’ Sidney voted one of Canada’s most cozy cities

Coveted for its bookstores and picturesque views, Expedia.ca ranks town No. 12 on list of 55 cities

The postcard views, the plethora of bookstores and the countless corners to settle into for a coffee or a cocktail – according to Expedia.ca that is what makes Sidney one of Canada’s coziest cities.

The travel blog ranked the town No. 12 on a list of 55 locations across the country.

RELATED: Greater Victoria residents most educated in B.C.

“Book nerds, unite!” it reads on the list. “There is absolutely nothing cozier than a friendly bookshop filled to the brim with old tomes and brand new best-sellers.

“As it so happens, Sidney is known for their book scene, making it not only a cozy destination, but a most charming town, as well.”

While Canmore, Alberta took the top spot, other Vancouver Island destinations to make the list included Campbell River, Courtenay, Parksville, Tofino and Ucluelet.

