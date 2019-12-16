Booming outdoor sales spur space issue for Capital Iron in Sidney

Capital Iron in Sidney will close its doors on Jan. 18, 2020 as the lease expires at the end of that month. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

The Sidney location brings back a lot of memories for Capital Iron owner Mike Black.

That’s where he first started with the company, with three or four months of training after he left the navy. However, with the lease up at the end of January, now is the time to re-evaluate the space.

The general goods store, with locations in Victoria and Langford, opened its Sidney store in 1988.

For years the Sidney location has leased additional summer space for patio and garden supplies sales. It’s a bursting market for the general mercantile and the space is a must, and one of the reasons the location will be closing in the new year.

“We thought long and hard about it,” Black said. “Clearly our outdoor business out there has been suffering and that’s a big part of who we are. It’s an important, important part of our business.”

While the landlords are good, Black noted, the space just didn’t allow for what was required and the time to look at that is now, before making a commitment for another three to 10 years.

He looked around for suitable space, having conversations with two other landlords, but couldn’t find a fit.

“In Sidney, there’s not always a lot available there. It can be a tough town to find those types of spaces,” Black said.

All staff were offered positions at one of the other locations, and some will move there after Sidney closes its doors to the public on Jan. 18.

While “Sidney’s a good hub” and business was fine, Black said.

“I’d be fibbing to you if I didn’t say retail is challenging, in general, these days.”

The focus is to ensure they’re providing the best services at the two remaining locations in Langford and Victoria.

“Retail is an ever-changing game out there and we want to make sure we’re keeping up with those changes,” Black said.

He’ll also continue to look for a suitable location in Sidney.

