Border officers in Victoria seized an undeclared, prohibited semi-automatic firearm, two prohibited 15-round magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition on Aug. 14. (Canada Border Services Agency/Twitter)

Border officers in Victoria seized an undeclared, prohibited semi-automatic firearm, two prohibited 15-round magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition on Aug. 14. (Canada Border Services Agency/Twitter)

Border guards seize two illegal guns in Victoria

Prohibited guns, magazines and ammunition seized

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers have been busy this month in Victoria.

On Aug. 14, officers in Victoria seized an undeclared, prohibited semi-automatic firearm, two prohibited 15-round magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition.

Earlier in the month, on Aug. 9, officers also seized an undeclared, prohibited modified flare gun from a U.S. traveller.

CBSA took to Twitter to remind travellers and residents that an important part of its role is stopping prohibited firearms from entering Canada.

ALSO READ: Investigations continue in Victoria case involving firearms offences

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Border Services Officer

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Historical church building in Nanaimo heavily damaged by fire
Next story
Township of Esquimalt to look at policing alternatives

Just Posted

The Township of Esquimalt plans to not renew a policing agreement that has seen it share budgeting and resources for VicPD with the City of Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Township of Esquimalt to look at policing alternatives

Border officers in Victoria seized an undeclared, prohibited semi-automatic firearm, two prohibited 15-round magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition on Aug. 14, 2022. (Canada Border Services Agency/Twitter)
Border guards seize two illegal guns in Victoria

Former business owner Lea Shaw sells her China Cupboard treasures this weekend to raise cash for Ukrainian residents settling on Vancouver Island. (Photo by Dior Wilsher)
Victoria resident selling China Cupboard treasures to help new Ukrainian friends

A response vessel with a vacuum truck on board is shown off San Juan Island, Washington, in this recent handout photo. The United States Coast Guard says commercial divers are assessing a sunken fishing boat that went down Saturday in waters on the U.S. side of Haro Strait and is leaking fuel not far from southern Vancouver Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - U.S. Coast Guard
Fear for B.C.’s endangered orcas after U.S. boat sinks with 10,000 litres of fuel near Victoria