PHOTOS: Border patrol Black Hawk touches down in B.C.

Canadian Black Hawk's started doing patrols and other policing Jan. 22

RCMP border patrol officers who work on the new Black Hawks were in Langley when the helicopter was shown off at the Langley Regional Airport Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

The new Black Hawk helicopter that will patrol the international border through Western Canada made a stop at the RCMP hangar at Langley Regional Airport Friday, Feb. 7, on a public relations swing.

The high-tech helicopter is one of two that Canada has purchased to beef up border security along the world's longest undefended border. They started flying Jan. 22.

"We cover a lot of ground in a short amount of time," said RCMP asst. commissioner David Teboul. "These things are very capable. They cover a lot of distance."

He's in charge of the federal policing in the Pacific Region and was on hand in Langley for the Black Hawk visit. He said the politicians have to answer about why these were purchased now and the issues between Canada and the United States since Donald Trump became president, he just knows that the police will use the resources they are provided to do their work.

"Certainly, it is also about optics. It's also about deterrence. It's about surveillance. It's about preventing criminal activity at our borders, whether it's happening southbound or, these days, northbound," Teboul commented.

The Black Hawks, this one based in Winnipeg, and another in down east are to add more resources to the country's attempts to stop illegal crossings of people, goods and drugs.

"We're happy to have, again, this tool. It's fantastic," he told the media at Friday's event.

The aircraft are in addition to the RCMP’s existing fleet of nine helicopters – six of which provide border surveillance and support, with cameras capable of thermal imaging, and one based in Langley capable of hoisting operations, as well as fixed wing RCMP aircraft.

"This will augment not only the men and women we have on the ground, but all the technology that we have deployed here," said Supt. Bert Ferreira, Officer in Charge of Border Integrity for Federal Policing Pacific Region.

Police officers will be on-board and with the speed and range of the Black Hawk, can quickly respond to virtually anywhere along the border as needed, they explained. The added resource will be tied in with Integrated Border Enforcement Teams.

"For many, many years, we've had great collaboration with the United States and the government and its agencies, whether it's the FBI, the DEA, the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Patrol, and those relationships remain strong," Teboul said. "They will continue to be strong. We'll enhance even some of our operations with them [the Black Hawks], not just on the border, but against fighting against transnational organized crime and the other security issues that we have with both countries. So we'll continue to have a very good relationship with them."