Border police seize 1.73 kg of fentanyl as part of Canada-wide operation

'Operation Blizzard' claims 67.5% of all seizures were drugs coming into Canada from U.S.

Illegal narcotics were seized across the country during a month-long drug bust by the Canada Border Services Agency.

"Operation Blizzard" was the name given to the mission that found toxic and illegal drugs in postal, air cargo and marine containers between Feb. 12 and March 13, according to a news release by the Canada Border Services Agency Wednesday (May 28). With help from the border agency's National Targeting Centre, there were more than 2,600 seizures of suspected narcotics and precursors across the country.

More than 67 per cent of all seizures of the illegal narcotics were coming into Canada from the United States, while 17.5% were of narcotics going to the United States, the border agency said. That included 116 fentanyl seizures, intercepted in B.C., Alberta and Québec, amounting to 1.73 kilograms. Of that 1.44 kilograms were headed for the U.S. and another 0.26 were headed elsewhere.

Additionally, there were 17 meth seizures, 24 cocaine seizures, 26 heroin seizures, 17 opium seizures, 48 MDMA seizures and 249 cannabis seizures.

The Canada Border Services Agency says they will continue to intercept the distribution of fentanyl and illicit drugs into Canada as part of their generalized mission to strengthen border security and tackle organized crime.