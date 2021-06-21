Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents will soon be able to return to Canada without a mandatory quarantine.

The first stage in loosening the border restrictions that have been in place for 15 months will begin at 11:59 p.m. eastern time on July 5.

It will apply only to people already eligible to travel to Canada, including citizens, permanent residents, and people registered under the Indian Act.

Those travellers must have two doses of a vaccine approved by Health Canada, provide a negative COVID-19 test from 72 hours before arrival, take a second test upon arrival, and have a quarantine plan in the event the arrival test comes back positive.

All others will still have to stay in hotel quarantine for up to three days pending a negative arrival test, and then quarantine at home for the remainder of the 14-day period.

Children who aren’t vaccinated will be able to return home with their parents, but must quarantine there for two weeks and take a second test eight days after arriving home.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirustravelvaccines