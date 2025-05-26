 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Border services investigation leads to 5-year sentence for Nanaimo man

Accused pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
250526-nbu-cbsa-guns-1718294315004
An investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency turned up weapons and drugs in a Nanaimo resident's home in 2023.(P hoto submitted)

A Nanaimo man will spend five years in prison, less time served, after being convicted of drug and firearms charges following an investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency.

According to a press release Monday, May 26, the investigation was triggered after three firearm suppressors were intercepted by border services officers at Vancouver International Airport between in the summer and fall of 2022.

In May 2023, CBSA criminal investigators, with assistance from the Vancouver Island District RCMP emergency response team, executed search warrants on a residence and two vehicles in Nanaimo. Those searches, the release noted, turned up restricted weapons that included two 9-millimetre ghost guns, a loaded prohibited shotgun, nine over-capacity magazines, a 9mm rifle with readily accessible ammunition, plus two non-restricted rifles.

The searches also turned up 119 grams of methamphetamine, 335 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of MDMA, 10 grams of psilocybin and 22 electronic devices.

On May 15, 2024, Cody Edward Ranger of Nanaimo was charged with multiple firearm and drug possession offences and on May 21, 2025, he was sentenced to five years in prison, less time served, plus a lifelong firearms prohibition after he pleaded guilty in provincial court in Nanaimo to one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of unauthorized possession of a loaded prohibited firearm. 

"The Canada Border Services Agency is committed to keeping illegal drugs and prohibited firearms out of our country and away from our communities," said Nina Patel, the CBSA's Pacific regional director general, in the release. “Our officers and criminal investigators work diligently to secure the border and ensure that those who break the law are held accountable." 
 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff

Read more

More News

Eby calls infrastructure bill a 'fork in the road' for B.C. NDP MLAs
Eby calls infrastructure bill a 'fork in the road' for B.C. NDP MLAs
Increased cases of whooping cough reported in Pemberton: Health authority
Increased cases of whooping cough reported in Pemberton: Health authority
Murder charge laid in 2023 death of infant in Williams Lake
Murder charge laid in 2023 death of infant in Williams Lake