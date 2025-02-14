'Born to dance': Meet the viral Rugby Sevens superfan from Surrey

Malcolm Gendall will bring his dance moves back to BC Place for Vancouver Sevens, Feb. 21-23

There's nothing like the power of positivity, and no one spreads it better than South Surrey's Malcolm Gendall.

An avid fan and attendee at Vancouver Sevens rugby series matches over the years, the Special Olympian plans to be at this year's 10th anniversary event, which happens Feb. 21-23 at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

And you can bet he'll be dancing.

Gendall, who has Down Syndrome, went viral at a Vancouver Sevens game in 2018, when he broke out in an impromptu dance behind a professional dancer and ended up stealing the show with his infectious energy and some impressive dance moves.

As the pro makes his way down the stadium steps to the beat of a Bruno Mars song, Gendall gets up to join in, dancing enthusiastically behind him with his arms and feet moving energetically, hopping down the steps and eventually, unzipping his hoodie to show his Rugby Sevens jersey underneath, with the costumed crowd — a tradition among Sevens fans who also like to party — roaring their approval.

The performer, Cameron Hughes, quickly realizes what is happening and steps aside, allowing Gendall to remove his hoodie and throw it to the cheering clapping fans surrounding them, with Hughes even giving him more shirts to throw out as he dances down the steps, beaming the entire time with the biggest smile on his face.

Comments from YouTube viewers express their pure delight with Gendall's performance.

"The kid can dance!" commented one viewer, with another agreeing with "That's how you should live life," and another sharing, "I just came out of the hospital and this just has brighten(ed) my day."

"I just love the video," Gendall said at his South Surrey home Wednesday (Feb. 12), adding he didn't plan his viral moment. "I heard the song and saw (the professional dancer) ... I was like, just get up and dance. I was born to dance. I literally get up and dance and make my own story of of me."

A former rugby player with Bayside Rugby himself, Gendall said he's always loved rugby — his father still plays with the SOBs (Semiahmoo Old Boys Rugby), and has always loved sports of all kinds, even breaking records in power lifting. He also plays tennis, squash and golf, and dances on a regular basis, making videos for his many social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and two TikTok accounts.

Gendall's mom, Janet, said although Malcolm has several rugby jerseys, these days, he makes T-shirts with inspirational messages on the front and back, bringing several extras to the games for lucky fans in the surrounding stands.

When he first got up to dance in the now-viral video, which had garnered more than 874,000 views by Feb. 13, Janet remembers covering her face with her hands.

"I was horrified ... but glad for him. Dancing in front of everyone isn't something I would do, but he was great! And everyone was just clapping and cheering," she said, recalling how even in elementary school, if there was ever a performance, "Malcolm just takes over."

He agreed with a grin.

"I just love dancing," he said. "I just want everyone to just get up and move and just dance!"

His favourite fare at the stadium?

"I'm going to go with the chicken strips and fries," he shared with a smile, his mom nodding in agreement.

Janet said the whole Sevens experiences is exhilarating, with high-energy, fast-moving, action-packed games and a fun-loving, party atmosphere full of costumed fans.

"It's just a fun weekend of lots of laughs, crazy people, and of course, the rugby is really good," she said. "Sometimes you can't even watch the games because you're watching some of the costumes — they are so great, too."

Rugby fans headed to this weekend's series — three full days of rugby action from 12 women’s teams and 12 men’s teams, including Canada’s Paris 2024 Olympic silver medal-winning Women’s Sevens Team — can expect to see Gendall in action again, as he's been featured every year since the 2018 video.

"His name comes up on the big screen, and oh that's great," Janet said.

For Gendall, a former Peace Arch News carrier whose passion and positivity is contagious, the most important thing is that everyone has fun and even, feels inspired, usually saving a T-shirt or two with uplifting messaging for a lucky young fan.

"If you believe in yourself and what you do, you can do anything," he said, adding he plans to keep dancing — at rugby games and at home and wherever he can — as long as he's able.

"I'm gonna keep doing this, yes ... keep doing it all day, every day, all night long."