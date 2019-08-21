Both suspects from the Aug. 14 armed robbery in Oak Bay have now been arrested. (File photo)

Both suspects arrested from Oak Bay armed robbery

Perpetrators allegedly used a firearm to rob Oak Bay Avenue resident

Both suspects involved in an armed robbery in Oak Bay on Aug. 14 have now been arrested.

“We identified the second suspect and contacted the Sidney RCMP who subsequently arrested him without incident. He is well known to police,” said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

The incident occurred when two suspects, both men, allegedly entered an apartment in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue in an attempt to sell the occupant some items.

When the occupant was not interested one of the suspects pulled out what appeared to be a 9 mm handgun. Various items were stolen along with a credit and debit card. The suspect with the gun stayed behind while the other suspect went to an ATM to withdraw money.

Police were able to identify both suspects and arrested one over the weekend and were confident they would locate the second one shortly thereafter.

The two men will both face charges. This concludes the investigation, Bernoties added.

