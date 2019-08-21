Both suspects arrested from Oak Bay armed robbery

Both suspects from the Aug. 14 armed robbery in Oak Bay have now been arrested. (File photo)

Both suspects involved in an armed robbery in Oak Bay on Aug. 14 have now been arrested.

“We identified the second suspect and contacted the Sidney RCMP who subsequently arrested him without incident. He is well known to police,” said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

Pleased to advise that our awesome colleagues @SidneyRCMP have arrested the second suspect in this investigation without incident. Thx! #teamwork https://t.co/iE22PTdbzp pic.twitter.com/QlEkFgKEjA — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) August 20, 2019

The incident occurred when two suspects, both men, allegedly entered an apartment in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue in an attempt to sell the occupant some items.

When the occupant was not interested one of the suspects pulled out what appeared to be a 9 mm handgun. Various items were stolen along with a credit and debit card. The suspect with the gun stayed behind while the other suspect went to an ATM to withdraw money.

Last wk, we had a robbery at gunpoint. 2 men robbed

a man they knew. 1 stayed with him while the other went to ATM with his bank card. This was targeted event. We now have 1 in custody & have identified the other. We anticipate a 2nd arrest very soon. #ThanksForVisitingOakBay pic.twitter.com/oOiOs91hP4 — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) August 19, 2019

Police were able to identify both suspects and arrested one over the weekend and were confident they would locate the second one shortly thereafter.

The two men will both face charges. This concludes the investigation, Bernoties added.

