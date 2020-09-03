According to officials, a 10-year-old boy was walking with two women and three other children, ranging from 10 to 13 years old, at a remote family cabin near Marshall Lake in Lillooet, B.C., on Monday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2020, when the run-in with the big cat occurred. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service handout)

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

A B.C. boy is lucky to be alive thanks to a quick reaction by a border collie in what could have been a serious cougar attack in Lillooet.

According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, the boy was walking with two women and three other children, ranging from 10 to 13 years old, at a remote family cabin near Marshall Lake on Monday afternoon (Aug. 31) when the run-in with the big cat occurred.

The boy had ran ahead down a trail when the cougar suddenly dropped out of a tree and swiped the child, knocking him to the ground.

“The cougar pursued the boy on the ground, scratching his back and chest,” conservation officers said in a statement Wednesday night.

A Border Collie with the group jumped on the cougar’s back, while the group started screaming and throwing rocks and sticks – causing the cougar to run away.

Meanwhile, a nearby road worker helped administer first aid. The boy was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Conservation officers are now using hounds to track down the cougar.

Cougar attacks are rare in B.C., with roughly 2,500 sightings reported to conservation’s RAPP line.

If you encounter a cougar, officials suggest you stay calm, never run and pick up small children immediately. Children are most at risk in a cougar encounter and they should be taught how to behave appropriately.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Conservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Proposal for 32-metre illuminated silo up for discussion in Victoria
Next story
After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism

Just Posted

Proposal for 32-metre illuminated silo up for discussion in Victoria

Silo would form part of Trio Ready Mix’s environmentally friendly waterfront concrete plant

CRD committee rejects plea to revisit temporary shelter proposal for Oak Bay Lodge

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps’ request to find creative way to make it work finds little support

North Saanich’s Sandown lands to become ‘agricultural-focused community centre’

North Saanich will consider lease with Sandown Centre for Regenerative Agriculture this month

Oak Bay appoints new police chief

Andy Brinton retires, Ray Bernoties new chief

Ground sweeps, police presence part of back to school plan for Victoria elementary school near Beacon Hill Park

South Park Family School responds to concerns of parents and guardians

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals

POLL: Are you going away for the Labour Day long weekend?

It’s the last long weekend of summer, and traditionally a time when… Continue reading

Duncan traffic stop leads to discovery of suspected explosive device

RCMP blocked off several roads overnight from Aug. 28 to 29.

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism

MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay recently retweeted a video of Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on staff as Nash’s lead assistant

Rocky Mountaineer expecting it to take years to rebuild business battered by pandemic

Despite having a suite of COVID-19 protocols to implement, the company decided not to operate in 2020

‘It’s scary’: Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation identifies first COVID-19 case

After the First Nation member tested positive in Gold River, the community is being closely monitored for more cases

Most Read