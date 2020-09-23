Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Greater Victoria

A thunderstorm watch is in effect for Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Greater Victoria.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

A broad band of heavy showers with embedded thunderstorms is crossing the Island on Wednesday afternoon, with thunderstorms in the band producing rainfall rates as high as 20 to 30 millimetres per hour.

Greater Victoria residents could see heavy downpours of 20 to 30 millimetres per hour until early Wednesday evening.

Wednesday’s heavy rainfall is the first storm in a week-long series that brings a major pattern change to the province. Periods of rain, heavy at times, will continue through Saturday. Environment Canada is warning of embedded thunderstorms and gusty winds are possible, adding that localized flooding could be possible. Strong winds could also lead to power outages.

