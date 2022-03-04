Branded clothing, electronics and more stolen from Oak Bay spin business

Branded Spinco hoodies are among items reported stolen after a break and enter in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue. (Courtesy Spinco)

An Oak Bay fitness business hopes residents will keep their eyes peeled for some unique items stolen on the morning of March 3.

The Spinco at 2005 Oak Bay Ave., open less than a month, had about $5,000 worth of property stolen in the break-in.

The business hasn’t even held its grand opening yet, said Alexa Lofthouse, general manager for Spinco Vancouver Island. The Oak Bay venue is one of three in the region and offers spin classes – indoor stationary cycling focused on endurance, strength, intervals, high intensity and recovery.

Technology reported stolen includes a 2019 MacBook Air and a 2015 IMac, two Shure headsets, two Shure wireless mic packs, two wireless Mac keyboards and a mouse, as well as a Fujifilm InstaMax printer.

Other items taken included 10 pairs of black Bontrager shoes with grey Keo cleats, Spinco hoodies with Oak Bay down the arm, beige ‘Brunette The Label’ sweat pants and several small items from the front desk area.

“All the stuff was maybe a couple weeks old. It had hardly settled on the counter by the time it was removed,” Lofthouse said. Many items were specifically branded, such as hats, hoodies, water bottles and the shoes clearly marked for commercial use. Some of those shoes were found later Thursday morning near the storefront, according to the Oak Bay Police Department, which is investigating the thefts.

It’s not the first time the company has seen its sites broken into over the last two years, given that fitness facilities were closed and unoccupied for stretches of time during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve had such a rough go through COVID and have just had to claw our way back,” Lofthouse said.

As the community learned of the break-in, the response has been heartwarming, she added, and the support for small business palpable.

Anyone who discovers any of the stolen property or has other information is asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424.

