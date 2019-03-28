Twitter:

Brazilian police arrest suspects in gang rape during Carnival

Police say the girl was raped by the 11 men, who are drug traffickers

Rio de Janeiro civil police have arrested four suspects in the gang rape of a 12-year-old girl that was filmed and posted to social media during Carnival celebrations earlier this month.

The first suspect was arrested on Tuesday and two more were arrested Thursday morning in the Rio de Janeiro satellite city of Itaguai, where the crime occurred. A fourth suspect turned himself in Thursday evening.

READ MORE: Woman details alleged 2003 abuse by R. Kelly in TV interview

Civil police said in a statement the suspects are four of “around 11 men” who were seen in the video footage of the gang rape.

The 12-year-old girl went to a party where she was forced to drink alcohol and undress, according to police. She was then taken to an abandoned house and raped by the 11 men, who police say are drug traffickers.

READ MORE: Woman ‘violently stabbed’ on Nanaimo seawall in apparent random attack

Associated Press, The Associated Press

