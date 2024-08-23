 Skip to content
Break-and-enter investigation leads to Prince George's largest drug seizure

Prince George RCMP points finger at B.C. gang conflict
Black Press Media Staff
Prince George RCMP say its Mounties have made the largest drug seizure in the detachment's history following a break-and-enter investigation on Aug. 21, 2024.Prince George RCMP/handout

Prince George RCMP say its Mounties have made the largest drug seizure in the detachment's history following a break-and-enter investigation.

RCMP received a report of a break-and-enter in progress on Wednesday (Aug. 21) in the 4400-block of Fifth Avenue and while investigating officers noticed a "large number" of counterfeit cigarettes in the home, a release said Friday.

Police got a search warrant for the home and found a "significant number of illicit drugs" in the home.

In total, 40 kilograms of illicit drugs were seized, including suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, more than 11 kilograms of cannabis, 11 kilograms of an apparent cutting agent, about 120,000 counterfeit cigarettes and more than half a million dollars in cash. 

Interim detachment commander Insp. Darin Rappel said it was "obvious we can no longer ignore the effects of the B.C. gang conflict in Prince George." He added it was a clear indication "that more than our local drug traffickers are using Prince George as a base of operations."

