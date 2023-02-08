RCMP made two arrests after an officer warned break-and-enter suspects that he would unleash a police dog if they didn’t comply. (File photo)

RCMP made two arrests after an officer warned break-and-enter suspects that he would unleash a police dog if they didn’t comply. (File photo)

Break-and-enter suspects give up once Nanaimo RCMP threaten to unleash police dog

Man and woman caught in the act of alleged break-in at home business on Selby Street

A RCMP’s police dog’s bark was enough to deter two break-and-enter suspects in Nanaimo yesterday.

Police responded to home business in the 400 block of Selby Street at about noon on Tuesday, Feb. 7, when a witness called to say two people were spotted on a security camera and appeared to be hanging around the back of the property and acting suspiciously.

“Police attended and noted a basement window was open and called for additional units and [Police Dog Services],” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

Police Dog Services arrived and the dog handler called for whoever was inside the house to come outside or he would release the dog on them.

“At this point an individual, who is well-known to police, exited the basement with a female who was later identified,” O’Brien said. “Both were arrested for break-and-enter and transported to [Nanaimo RCMP detachment] cells.”

Charges are pending against the 41-year-old man suspect and the 37-year-old woman while police continue their investigation, RCMP say.

READ ALSO: Suspect in custody after man struck in head with axe at downtown Nanaimo bus stop

READ ALSO: Nanaimo neighbours, wielding garden tools, manage to corner burglar


chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewscrimeRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘I’m not going to be negative, but they have to do better’: Dix on federal health offer
Next story
CRD to start culling Greater Victoria’s Canada Goose population

Just Posted

The Capital Regional District is taking action to cut down on the local goose population. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD to start culling Greater Victoria’s Canada Goose population

Bylaw officers removing personal belongings including tents and blankets from an encampment at Stradacona Park on Feb. 4 at 7:30 a.m. (Courtesy of Trent Smith)
‘An invasion’: Victoria homeless decry city and cops confiscating tents, food

Convicted of conspiring to kill his mother and grandmother more than 30 years ago, Darren Gowen – formerly Huenemann – is on day parole, extended six more months in a recent parole board decision. (Parole Board of Canada photo)
Saanich man who planned gruesome murders of mom, grandmother gets extended day parole

The federal government must state its intention for the future of the Vancouver Island Rail Corridor by mid-March. (Photo by Mike Bonkowski for Island Corridor Foundation)
‘Strategically important’: Feds weighing $431M Vancouver Island Rail Corridor future as deadline looms