Victoria police are warning people to take precautions with their valuables after reporting break and enter rates have doubled since 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)

Break and enters have doubled this year in Victoria

VicPD is warning residents to take precautions after huge increase from 2019

The Victoria Police Department is warning residents to carefully store and lock up valuables after finding that break and enter rates in 2020 are double what they were during the same time frame last year.

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 14, 2019, there were 207 reports of break and enters to underground parkades, residential sheds and storage areas. This year, during the same time period, there have been 414.

READ ALSO: Police search for suspect in break and enter, theft at Saanich home

VicPD says thieves often break into underground parkades to access the storage lockers and vehicles within. There have been 194 underground parkade break and enters this year, an increase of 57 incidents over last year.

Thieves are the most interested in high-value items such as bicycles, phones, laptops, small appliances and tools, according to VicPD.

A broad interpretation of the Policy would recognize the important of determining a comprehensive plan for compensation at stage one of any redevelopment, namely, the rezoning process.

The department recommends photographing and recording the serial number of any valuable items. It also suggests people write their contact info on items so police can more easily return stolen items if they are found. Really valuable items should only be kept in securely locked and lit areas and valuables should never be left in vehicles.

The department says people should make it clear that their property is private (short hedges, fences, or lights) and should report anything suspicious to its non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, extension one.

VicPD offers a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design inspection to anyone interested in learning how to make their property less appealing to thieves.

Worried residents can also look into joining a VicPD Block Watch.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeVicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Airbnb portal allows local governments to closely monitor listings
Next story
Sooke councillor pitches another way to improve transit

Just Posted

Victoria gets new collegiate baseball team, training facility

Golden Tide coach wants to see as many local kids play for the HarbourCats as possible

Sooke couple that owned Sooke Harbour House given $4 million after lengthy court case

B.C. Supreme Court rules in favour of Frederique and Sinclair Philip

Sooke councillor pitches another way to improve transit

Coun. Jeff Bateman wants free passes for youth on local routes

Greater Victoria thrift shop quietly closes two locations indefinitely

Society of St. Vincent de Paul shut down Sooke and Central Saanich storefronts

Break and enters have doubled this year in Victoria

VicPD is warning residents to take precautions after huge increase from 2019

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Liberal effort to reset policy agenda panned by rivals as too much talk, not action

Trudeau said it’s ‘all too likely’ families won’t be able to gather for Thanksgiving next month

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘Show us the money’ for cannabis, local governments tell B.C.

Municipal tax, transit revenues falling as costs rise

Cops for Cancer: COVID-19 can’t stop Tour de Rock

‘having the chance to come back and ride this year means everything to me’

People ‘disgusted’ by COVID-19 election call, B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson speaks to municipal leaders from Victoria

Most Read